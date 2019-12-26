More than a run for Melbourne to Hobart's first female duo

Loading...

"It's not all intentional. There are a lot of people trying to include women in the sail, but they also get in the way of being too" friendly with the bumper bar "and not only by throwing yourself in and making you learn, "says Blair, who has also sailed around Australia solo.

"In an event like this, there are a lot of women on the crews, but there are very few women who become boat owners or skippers.

"So I'm trying to say," Well, 10 years ago, I couldn't navigate and watch what I had done. ""

The duo have known each other for two years thanks to the Women Who Sail Australia initiative and the two have always encouraged women to get into the water.

In 2017, Blair invited four young women from 153 candidates from around the world to join its all-female crew from Sydney to Hobart, while Parry owns SisterShip Training, which specializes in teaching women to sailing.

"It's a workout from the perspective of women. By taking this short time, the workout is slightly different," said Parry. "And I see so many women who are fantastic people on the boats with a lot of talent because they took this extra time.

Blair explains: "A lot of the guys who come in will dive straight into things where women will take a lot more time and think about things before picking it up or gaining confidence. This is just a process and you have to help people get out and do it. "

"Everyone [from applicants from Sydney to Hobart] said," I feel like I'm part of the team, but it takes me twice as long to get the same recognition than a man. "These are people who worked twice as hard to gain a foothold when they started to sail."

Before the beginning of the month, when they sailed together from Sydney to Melbourne, Blair and Parry had never sailed as a duo, but they were not too worried about sailing the difficult route from Melbourne to Hobart.

"Even if it is not Antarctica, you will still get really dangerous conditions on a race like this … those big rippling waves of the Southern Ocean, the very strong winds that are coming, "said Blair.

"When I'm solo, I sail a lot on the boat, so I'm safe. But with two people, I can push a lot harder and sleep three hours a day, which is much more than what I do solo. . "

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

