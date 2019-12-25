More than a game: Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter crosses the US border after years

Loading...

Enes Kanter's heart was on his chest for the Boston Celtics Christmas game in Toronto.

The Turkish center arrived at the Scotiabank Arena with a black t-shirt that reads "Freedom for All".

Toronto hosted the Celtics on Wednesday for the Raptors' first Christmas game in franchise history, and the fact that Kanter was able to cross the border was news.

"We landed and they said," OK, here is the moment! "" Kanter told reporters before the tip. "And people asked me if I was nervous and I just think," No, I'm just excited. "It was really good."

Kanter is an outspoken critic of the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for treating residents. The Turkish government revoked his passport in 2017, so he hadn't traveled outside the U.S. for years.

After talks with the Canadian government, he was able to travel on Wednesday. In a column published earlier this week in The Globe and Mail, Kanter thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

"It is definitely more than a game for me to be here and now for the first time in years outside of America," said Kanter on Wednesday. "It's definitely a blessing to play on Christmas Day, especially in Toronto, the defending champion.

"But it feels good to be outside. It feels good to be free and it feels good to enjoy this time with my teammates. It is wonderful."

Kanter said the Celtics have been working to give him safe travel since the schedule was released earlier in the season. He said he was not 100% sure that he would be given the green light by December 23.

"One of my friends got in touch with Trudeau's office yesterday and he was on vacation in Costa Rica or something and they said & # 39; we're all good & # 39; told me not to worry and that everything will be smooth, "said Kanter.

Kanter, who hosted 50 basketball camps in the US last year, said he'd like to host two or three in Canada this summer.

"Now I have a travel document and plan to come here to host a basketball camp in Toronto and Ottawa. When I run my basketball camp, I plan to meet with Trudeau," he said.

"(Canada) is one of the best countries in the world, but of course I can't give anything back other than basketball, so I'll go back here to hold a basketball camp."

The 27-year-old Big Man has an average of 7.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Celtics this season.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

