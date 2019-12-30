Loading...

More than 7,600 cards arrive worldwide for Oklahoma's childhood disease

"Not only does it create awareness about spinal muscular atrophy, it is an incredible way to spread the joy of the holidays"

Updated: 3:49 PM EST December 30, 2019

When a 6-year-old Oklahoma boy who was fighting a serious illness wanted to see Christmas cards this holiday season, his family knew little, thousands of cards came from all over the world. Kayden Chaffin de Noble, a city south of Oklahoma City, has spinal muscular atrophy and his family said they wanted to raise awareness about the disease. Christmas cards make him very happy, and he has been collecting cards for several years, his mother Amanda Chaffin told KOCO-TV. According to the Facebook page of KO "Kayden Owen" Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), as of Monday morning, Kayden had received 7,652 cards from around the world, the largest number he has received in six years since they began collecting cards "Not only does the awareness of spinal muscular atrophy increase, it is an incredible way to spread the joy of the holidays," the Facebook post said. Family members said Kayden also received police patches from across the country.

