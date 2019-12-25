More than 200,000 people have fled their homes in northwestern Syria: Aid Group – National

Loading...

More than 200,000 men, women and children have fled buses, trucks and cars from their homes in northwestern Syria in recent weeks.

Since the end of November, government troops have been bombing the southern and eastern province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the rebels in the war-torn country.

A ground offensive that started last week has displaced more people and government troops have conquered more than 40 villages and hamlets, according to the Syrian army and opposition activists.

The Syrian Response Coordination Group, an aid group operating in northwestern Syria, said 216,632 people had fled their homes, many of whom had no specific whereabouts. Many came to the Turkish border for security reasons.

The group reported that people had fled from around 250 villages and towns. 252 civilians, including 79 children, were killed as a result of the violence.

Before the ground campaign began last Thursday, the United Nations reported that around 60,000 Idlib residents had been displaced since the government launched its bombing campaign at the end of last month.

Online videos of opposition activists and Syrian civil defense, also known as white helmets, showed long lines of cars, trucks, and buses heading north. People carried their valuables and bags and mattresses were loaded on most buses.

The group called on other aid organizations to help the displaced in cold weather and heavy rain. In recent weeks, displaced people have flooded tent settlements, contributing to their misery.

"We urge the international community to put pressure on the regime and its allies to stop their military campaign," it said.

Under the guise of air strikes and heavy grenades, Syrian troops are pushing towards a large rebel-held city, Maaret al-Numan. The city is on an important highway that connects the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, the largest in Syria.

The immediate target of Syrian President Bashar Assad's armed forces appeared to be the reopening of the strategic highway, which has been blocked by the rebels since 2012.

The province of Idlib is dominated by al-Qaida fighters. 3 million civilians also live here, and the United Nations has warned of the growing risk of humanitarian disaster along the Turkish border.

