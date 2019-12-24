More awards and help for Devonte & # 39; Graham

Loading...

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the league's most pleasant surprises in the 2019-20 season. The Hornets are said to be a subordinate lottery team. Instead, they occupy ninth place in the Eastern Conference and are a favorite of the League Pass. They offer a trendy choice for Most Improved Player in Devonte & # 39; Graham and can rightly include Graham and Terry Rozier as the backspace of the future.

The hornets' minus 6.0 point differential is probably a better indicator than their 13-19 record of how they will develop in the future. But after half a game outside of the playoffs and flattened lottery odds, Charlotte can realistically push for the postseason as the team develops its young core. Aside from a surprise playoff berth, the team should hope for this Christmas season.

# 1: A 3-point jumper for Malik Monk

One of the reasons why Graham had the chance to feed on the hornets was how bad their two young guards were, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon. Monk has higher expectations since he was a lottery choice (and will be remembered forever since the player made a choice before Donovan Mitchell), but even though he is a Kentucky sniper, Monk's shooting did not move on to the next Transfer level. Monk shoots 28.7% from outside the bow, just an unsustainable number for a shooter.

He does some other things well, like going to the basket more often, speeding up and staying on the defensive. Until Monk turns out to be a threat from afar, he unfortunately cannot be a beginner and cannot play difficult minutes. The Hornets project is planning some high draft picks in the near future, but it would help team building a lot if Monk could be a rotation guard in the future. To do that, he has to shoot.

# 2: An all-star berth for Devonte ’Graham

Maybe that's a little greedy, but Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving missed a lot of time this season, and Graham was probably a top five guardian at the Eastern Conference. At least he deserves the consideration that Most Improved Player will change from a nobody to a beginner with real attack juice. Graham takes 5.9 pull-ups per game and makes 38.4% of them, just like Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard. Charlotte's offense is also 13.9 points per 100 possessions better with Graham on the court.

Graham was a retrospective entry into this season and now leads the game plan for each opposing team. Even if a point in the all-star game is unreachable, Graham should aim for at least one point in the 3-point shootout. He will definitely be in Chicago for the Rising Stars game.

# 3: A trading market for their veterinarians

Marvin Williams was the definition of a good soldier in Charlotte, without the fact that he is on a terrible team that affects the quality of his game. He comes from the bank to give younger greats like PJ Washington and Miles Bridges a few reps, and all Williams does when he comes into the picture is to set good screens to protect the edge (including switches! ) And lock the floor. At 33, he has the most efficient shooting season of his career, but he's been part of lottery teams for seven of the last eight seasons.

Williams has an expiring contract and would be helpful for a number of playoff teams. He's $ 15 million, so his cap hit may be too high for some of the top contenders to get a matching salary, but while Andre Iguodala will be the big wing name on the market, Williams is also in the conversation. The hornets also have a number of other veterans in Cody Zeller, Bismack Biyombo, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Zeller is the most attractive of the group, although he is often injured, and Kidd-Gilchrist still has the theory of being an excellent defender with multiple positions. Charlotte could use some future draft picks in return for each of these players to build for the future. Hopefully the retail market is robust enough to give the hornets some value for their veterans.

