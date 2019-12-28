Moonee Valley wrap: heatstroke is better than an apprentice

Loading...

The suspension will begin following another eight-meeting suspension that Stockdale incurred for reckless driving in Flemington last Saturday.

Meanwhile, his apprentice colleague Michael Poy was sent to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for observation after being kicked out of the first starter Always Chattin 'in the two-year handicap.

The beginner joined him in jumping, then ran to the fence, Poy trying to hold the reins after falling before the foal stepped on the jockey.

Jockey Thomas Stockdale leads Play Me Now to victory in Moonee Valley.Credit: Getty Images

Commissioner Rob Montgomery said L & # 39; age that Poy had injured his leg but was reluctant to go to the hospital.

The race was won by Mr. Cashman, with trustee Pride Thoroughbreds Joe O & # 39; Neill declaring the son of Epaulette a potential candidate for Blue Diamond.

"It's fantastic. I bought this horse for $ 37,500 as a weaning," said O & # 39; Neill.

"He was very athletic. He was not a small foal – I do not like big heavy horses. He was always going to be a medium size horse, a nice head on him. I was watched it walk and I said to myself "Gee you have a little class about you. So I went to the weaning sale and bought it.

"We will see what Patty [trainer Patrick Payne] wants to do [next door]. I don't think there are too many two years at the moment. He has beaten a few horses half a million dollars here today He may be a Blue Diamond horse. He's a beautiful foal. "

Later in the afternoon, It & # 39; s Kind Of Magic booked its trip to the Magic Millions with a dominant victory at Leneva Park Handicap.

It was the third victory of the three-year-old filly in four career starts, overcoming a three-part journey throughout to drop and mark her authority over her opponents.

"She's going to get better," said coach Brent Stanley.

"I told her [jockey Brett Prebble]," If you're able to do something a little ugly, do it, she has a little bit of quality about it "and it shows today ; hui.

"1200 [meters was] a bit strong for her and she goes down to 1400 on the next start, so the fingers cross but it is a good horse and she must have been a good horse today."

The daughter of So You Think is set to face Caulfield Guineas finalist Alligator Blood in the $ 2 million race on January 11, which won her seventh victory in eight career starts at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

A seven-year-old gelding, the Centurion caused an overflow in the 1000 meter MF freight handicap for Cranbourne's small trainer Barry Fox, while Lindsay Park had two winners with Cassius and Pierrless.

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

