Monster Hunter: World Holiday Festivities adds snowman feature, new items and more

Yuri Araujo, Manager of Social Networks and Community at Capcom EE. UU., He visited the PlayStation blog to talk about the exciting new items and festivities that will arrive at Monster Hunter World this winter!

Critically acclaimed game fans will find some fun with this new holiday update, as it brings a lot of new items and a new fun snowball / snowman feature. Monster Hunter: World is known for its seriousness, but thanks to the new Holiday update, the relaxed fun of playing in the snow and with your friends helps reduce the level of stress.

Players who log in and participate in the Holiday Joy festivities will receive a snowman. Take this item to any hunting location and "build" a complete snowman with a face, a hat, some Christmas lights and even a scarf. You and your friends will really have fun when a snowball fight breaks out!

Watch the official announcement below:

This is a lot of Christmas fun for those looking to return to the epic RPG or those who just want to let off steam. In addition, Capcom has also noticed that some new items will also come to the game, check them out below:

Crazy scavenger peak (long sword)

Duffel Penguin Mask (Helmet)

Sealed Dragon Cloth (Helmet)

Buff Body (Armor Set)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now available for purchase on PS4 and Xbox One. The game will be available for purchase on Steam on January 9, 2020. Are you excited? We are sure! And again, happy holidays!

Source: PS Blog