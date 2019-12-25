Molotov cocktails thrown into the Brazilian comedy group after Netflix film about gay Jesus – National

Loading...

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the headquarters of the Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, a few weeks after the group started a film about Netflix in which Jesus was portrayed as gay.

The group's Christmas special, "The First Temptation of Christ," a 46-minute comedy portraying Jesus bringing his supposed friend Orlando home to meet the Holy Family, prompted around two million people, one Sign the petition calling the streaming service and remove the show because it offends Christians.

The Sketch group said a security guard managed to contain the fire at his headquarters and no one was injured.

The state police in Rio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Netflix declined to comment.

“In the early morning of December 24th, on Christmas Eve, the headquarters of the Porta dos Fundos had been the victim of an attack. Molotov cocktails were thrown into our building, ”said the comedy group on Twitter, which had won an international Emmy for its holiday special last year.

"We will continue to unite, stronger, more inspired and more confident that the country will survive this storm of hate and love. At the same time, freedom of speech will be preserved," said the comedians, adding that video footage from surveillance cameras had been handed over to the authorities ,

Brazil is home to the largest Catholic community in the world as well as a rapidly growing evangelical community with increasing political influence.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who described himself as a “proud” homophobe, once told an interviewer that he would rather have a dead son than a gay son. Earlier this year, he stopped funding for a number of films, including a handful of LGBT + topics. The decision was later overturned by a federal court.

His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, recently called Porta dos Funds & # 39; Christmas special "garbage" on his Twitter account and said the filmmakers "don't represent Brazilian society."

