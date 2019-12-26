Mohammed bin Salman is the prince of mixed messages

Loading...

There was also an air of ambiguity in MBS's social reform program, where two advances in certain areas – such as the loosening of guardianship laws for women and regulations requiring specific inputs to the sex in restaurants – were accompanied by a decline in others. The arrest of intellectuals in late November echoed the shocking detention of women’s rights activists last year, just weeks before the prince lifted the driving ban.

Saudis can therefore revel in previously forbidden pleasures like rock concerts, but in reality, asking for liberties remains a precarious proposition.

In the country's other great history of the year, the prince was the recipient of mixed messages. Saudi Aramco's initial public offering was the flagship of MBS Vision 2030 plan, and it invested a lot of personal prestige in carrying out a valuation of $ 2 trillion ($ 2.9 trillion dollars) on the kingdom's cash cow.

Although he was convinced by a battery of international bankers that this goal was achievable, foreign investors only aroused lukewarm enthusiasm. In the end, Aramco had to reduce the size of its offer, while relying on the wealthiest citizens of the kingdom to get closer to the prince's target.

If there is one area in which MBS has demonstrated a change in behavior, it is in the area of ​​foreign policy, and even there, that is as much as it is. Didn't do what he did – the virtue of omission more than commission. Saudi Arabia has not resumed its 2018 diplomatic setbacks with Canada, nor its 2017 dispute with Germany.

Aramco shares have risen steadily since listing last month. Credit: AP

These two births were the product of Saudi Arabia's overreaction to mild criticism. This year, MBS reacted with reassuring caution to a far greater provocation: Iran's attack on Saudi oil installations, which cut the kingdom's production in half. MBS may have been held back from an aggressive response by uncertainty over whether the United States, its main ally, would join another war in the Middle East – or the certainty that the Islamic Republic would.

The cold political reality may also explain efforts to end one of MBS 'earlier follies, the war waged by Saudi Arabia against Houthi rebels in Yemen; in its fifth year, the assault did nothing to embarrass the prince. At the end of the year, it was hoped that the blockade imposed on Qatar, another misstep of the prince, could be postponed. Perhaps MBS has finally realized that the little kingdom cannot be intimidated into submission.

Realism is a sign of maturity; the region as a whole will benefit more in 2020. The biggest foreign policy challenge for MBS in the new year will be to face a belligerent Iran. His backbone could be hardened by the deployment of more US soldiers to "secure and strengthen the defense of Saudi Arabia", but he should know that President Donald Trump will have little appetite for a new war during an election year.

It's hard to imagine a diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran, but Riyadh could be content with a tense stalemate, as long as there are no more attacks on its oil facilities or its navigation.

At home, it is time for the prince to return to the economic foundations of his Vision 2030 plan: to make the kingdom less dependent on oil revenues and to wean its inhabitants from public jobs and generous subsidies. The budget for next year is, typical of the year of MBS, a mixed bag: the promise to curb spending and a growing deficit.

What MBS will we get in 2020? The odds are both.

Bloomberg

