Model activist Mama Cax dies at 30

The model, activist and cancer survivor Mama Cax has died. She was only 30 years old.

The family on the New York catwalk on Friday announced the sad news on their Instagram account, sharing that Cax, whose real name was Cacsmy Brutus, had spent a week in the hospital before he died on December 16.

Last week he talked about his health problems on social networks and shared that he had developed "severe abdominal pain" and that he had been diagnosed with several blood clots in his leg, thigh and abdomen while in London for a session.

"To say that Cax was a fighter would be a euphemism," said today's post. “As a cancer survivor, he had become accustomed to facing life's challenges successfully. It is with that same determination (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth. "

The Haitian-American model was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at the age of 14; Two years later, he underwent a hip replacement surgery that was unsuccessful, which required that Cax's right leg be amputated.

Mama Cax on the Chromat track in September 2018 Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

But his disability did not prevent Cax's model career. After landing a wet beauty campaign & # 39; n & # 39; Wild in 2017, signed with Jag Models, then booked ads with Becca Cosmetics and Olay and strutted the catwalk for brands like Chromat.

An open advocate of fashion inclusion, Cax also participated in Rihanna's most recent Savage x Fenty parade in September, and Fenty's mogul was one of the first stars to express his condolences upon learning of the model's demise.

"A queen. A force. A powerful beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring many around the world. Rest In Power, sister," Rihanna tweeted.

Cax's fellow models, Iskra Lawrence, Tess Holliday and Nina Agdal, also mourned her death on Instagram, while Jameela Jamil wrote: "Rest in power, complete the legend. It was an honor to meet you and witness your power and elegance . Love to your family. "

