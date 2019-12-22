MLB is reported to experiment with robot referees in an automated hit system.

Loading...

The MLB will soon experiment with robot referees, according to a Associated Press Report.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association and Major League Baseball announced a five-year tentative employment contract on Saturday that will run until 2024. As part of the contract, the referees agreed to cooperate with the MLB in the development and testing of an automated ball stroke. system, as well as cooperate and help with the implementation if the league chooses to use the system in the major leagues.

An automated ball hit system has already been implemented at the independent league level and in the Arizona Fall League. The MLB has reportedly also discussed the use of an automated system in the Class A Florida State League in the coming season.

Human referees are still needed in the system to call for controlled changes and check for errors, as if a ball bounces on the ground and within the strike zone. Human referees will also be responsible for making safe and outgoing calls.

The labor agreement with the Association of Arbitrators also includes salary increases for arbitrators, as well as greater retirement benefits.

