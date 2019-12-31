Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX Wagon: only for hardcore family boys

Loading...

It's easy to forget that Mitsubishi was once brave enough to offer a body with an iconic Lancer Evolution. These long-red versions are only made for the JDM market and it is surprising to find one outside the land of the Rising Sun.

The shown Evolution IX GT-A is offered for sale in Russia, where it was imported from Japan three years ago, with a mileage of 169,000 km. It is also equipped with an automatic five-speed gearbox, an option that was only available in the car at that time.

The presence of the automatic transmission also means that the engine comes from the previous Evolution VII, a non-MIVEC 4G63 2.0-liter engine with a smaller turbo charger, adjusted for better low torque. The factory output was assessed at 268 HP (272 PS) and 253lb-ft (343 Nm) of torque.

Mitsubishi produced only 2500 copies of the Lancer Evo IX Wagon, the majority of which are GT-A models. These came with a light weight penalty (around 154 lbs / 70 kg), compared to their rarer manual siblings.

This was an attempt to introduce the Evolution legend to a less hardcore audience, with Mitsubishi removing the Super Active Yaw Control system from the four-door Evo and even adding front seats with less aggressive reinforcement for easier entry and exit. However, the rest of the car was still an Evo, which means that it is one of the most capable performance cars in the world, now only dressed in a more practical body.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Wagon was at that time one of the most capable cars on the market, with an almost supercar pace on a winding road and the usability that every family was looking for. It is also one of the coolest cars ever made, just in case you ask us.

