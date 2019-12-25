Mississippi man finds note saying his missing dog was killed

Loading...

A Mississippi man looking for his missing dog received an anonymous note saying that his dog had been killed and that he had to comply with the county leash law. "I am sorry to inform you that your dog was shot dead on Saturday night while digging through my trash," the anonymous note said, according to a photo posted on Chad Stricker's Facebook page. “He didn't suffer and I didn't like killing him. There is a county leash law that you must follow so you don't have to kill more pets. Stricker had already spent several days searching for his 10-month-old wolf dog named Nymeria when he found Nymery's note and note. necklace in your mailbox this month. His large yellow necklace featured a large label that included his photo, address and owner's number and a description of his personality. "I was sick to my stomach," Stricker said. "To think that someone killed her while we were looking for her, for digging in the garbage … An animal is worth no more than your garbage or the time to make a phone call?" But that shooting is not uncommon, said Elizabeth Treadaway, the shelter manager in Pearl River County SPCA. "Unfortunately, we see that a lot," said Treadaway. "This dog lost his life through an invisible line that he cannot see. As soon as an animal enters the property of another person, the leash law goes into effect. But just because it is law, it does not make right what he did. person. ”The leash law in Pearl River County requires that all animals be fenced or leashed, even if the owners are not within the city limits. Nymeria's body was not returned to him. "He threw the collar and the letter, I wish they had left the body to give me some kind of closure," he said. Related video: Family from South Carolina seeking justice after "selective attack" of their dog in their own backyard.

