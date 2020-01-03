Loading...

Missing man in the Grand Canyon National Park for almost two weeks found alive

It is undergoing medical evaluation, is in stable condition.

Updated: 19:48 ET Jan 2, 2020

Hollie Silverman and Amanda Jackson, CNN

A Texas man reported missing on December 22 was found alive in the Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, according to the National Park Service. Martin Edward O & # 39; Connor, 58, was located by park rangers and evacuated from the inner canyon around 10 am local. helicopter time, according to a press release from the National Park Service. He is undergoing a medical evaluation and is in stable condition waiting for family members to join him before returning home, NPS spokeswoman Lily Daniels told CNN by phone. O & # 39; Connor, of La Porte, Texas, was reported missing after being last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on the southern edge of the Grand Canyon. It is believed that he was traveling alone and stayed in the shelter from December 17 to 22, according to park officials. On Wednesday, hikers reported seeing O & # 39; Connor along the New Hance Trail, where he was on Thursday, according to the statement. That trail leads down the canyon to the Colorado River and is recommended only for experienced hikers, according to NPS. Daniels said it's not clear what happened during the time that O & # 39; Connor disappeared.

A Texas man reported missing on December 22 was found alive in the Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, according to the National Park Service.

Martin Edward O & # 39; Connor, 58, was located by park rangers and evacuated from the inner canyon around 10 a.m. local time, by helicopter, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

He is undergoing a medical evaluation and is in stable condition waiting for family members to join him before returning home, NPS spokeswoman Lily Daniels told CNN.

O & # 39; Connor, of La Porte, Texas, was reported missing after being last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on the southern edge of the Grand Canyon. It was believed that he was traveling alone and stayed in the shelter from December 17 to 22, according to park officials.

On Wednesday, hikers reported seeing O & # 39; Connor along the New Hance Trail, where he was on Thursday, according to the statement. That trail leads down the canyon to the Colorado River and is recommended only for experienced hikers, according to NPS.

Daniels said it is not clear what happened during the time that O & # 39; Connor was missing.

.