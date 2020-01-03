Missing after fire in Natrona County

Loading...

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Natrona County Sheriff's officials say an incident, originally called as an explosion, but more consistent with a fire, is currently under investigation by county officials.

The county received the call at 11:02 a.m. on January 2. The call reported an explosion near the Rattlesnake mountain range off Dry Creek Road in Natrona County.

Sheriff officials say a residential structure has caught fire. The cause and events surrounding the fire are under investigation by Natrona County Fire and the NCSO.

"The incident was more consistent with a fire than with an explosion," said Taylor Courtney, NCSO investigator.

Two residents were at home at the time of the fire. A resident had to drive to call for help. A resident who was at home at the time of the incident is still missing.

The investigation is underway, we will bring more information on this as soon as it becomes available.