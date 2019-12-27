Minors arrested after a 100 mph race; alcohol suspected of being involved

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo – The Evansville Police Department has released information about a high-speed chase involving juvenile suspects. Evansville PD chief says three youths have been arrested.

In the early hours of December 27, 2019, around 12:40 a.m., the Evansville Police Service reports that he was involved in a vehicle chase that covered approximately 13 kilometers.

Officials say the chase started after an officer observed and confirmed by radar, two vehicles traveling more than 100 mph westbound on US 20/26 and on Blackmore Road in Evansville.

"When the officer activated his hazard warning lights to stop the suspect vehicle near Curtis Street, the dark-colored Nissan accelerated. The chase went briefly into Casper and then onto I-25 north, "said Evansville police officials on Friday. "Speeds have reached up to 108 mph with other traffic violations."

A Natrona County MP allegedly turned off a tire deflator near mile 191, where the suspect vehicle rolled on, deflating all but one tire on the vehicle. The vehicle continued north for a short distance until the police could lock the vehicle.

Police say they found three occupants in the vehicle after the vehicle was stopped.

"It was then that they discovered that they were minors and that alcohol was related," said Evansville PD. "The driver under the age of 16 was more than three times the legal limit for a minor under the laws of the state of Wyoming. "

The three miners were taken to the Natrona County juvenile detention center at the end of the investigation. The driver was charged with careless driving, driving under the influence and absconding. The other two were charged with minors in possession. Only one minor parent was reached by the police during the incident.

Under Wyoming law, any minor child over 0.02 BAC (blood alcohol concentration) is considered under the influence.

From 2003 to 2012, there were 506 accidental alcohol-related deaths in Wyoming. In 2016 and 2017, nearly 11,000 people in the country were killed by drinking and driving, according to the CEO of Evansville.

No suspects, public, or officers were injured.

"Traffic laws were first created around 1901 with speed limits in Connecticut, which were established to limit collisions with horse-drawn wagons and to ensure safety," wrote the chief of the Evansville PD Mike Thompson in a letter sent to the media on Friday. "Traffic rules aim to reduce chaos, maintain traffic, give all road users a common understanding of how the road is used."