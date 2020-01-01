Minnesota Vikings activate injured Canadian reserve OL Brett Jones

Loading...

The Minnesota Vikings activated injured Canadian offensive lineman Brett Jones from the reserve.

Jones visited the casualty store in November after injuring his knee in training.

C Brett Jones has been assigned to return from the casualty reserve and will return to training today. pic.twitter.com/Ha6GS5U6PK

– Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 1, 2020

The Weyburn, Saskatchewan native can train with Minnesota this week, but cannot advance to the divisional round in the NFL playoffs next week if the Vikings do. Minnesota (10-6) will face the New Orleans Saints (13-3) in the NFL Wild Card round on Sunday.

Jones had made the list of 53 men after training camp, but after signing catcher Josh Doctson, Minnesota released him. He was brought back later in September and played two games with the Vikings.

Minnesota acquired ex-offensive lineman from the Calgary Stampeder in a trade in August 2018 with the New York Giants for a 2019 NFL draft pick. Jones started three games at center and participated in 14 games last season for the Vikings. He had signed a one-year extension in April, which included a signing bonus of $ 90,000.

The 6'2-inch, 312-pound player started 13 games with the Giants in 2017. His first career NFL career actually went to the left in 2016. Jones has made more than $ 5 million in five seasons. in the NFL, including 17 of 46 underway. Games.

Jones, 28, originally signed with the Giants in 2015 after winning the Most Outstanding Rookie and Outstanding Line Player award in successive CFL campaigns (2013 and 2014).

It is possible that Jones could play in his first post-season game in the NFL if the Vikings were able to upset the Saints.