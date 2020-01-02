Minnesota rapper Lexii Alijai dies at 21

Loading...

Minnesota rapper Lexii Alijai died on New Year's Day, his loved ones confirmed on social media.

Alijai, 21, whose full name is Alexis Alijai Lynch, was the granddaughter of singer and songwriter Roger Troutman, Vibe reported. A name was forged in the industry, creating a large following on Soundcloud, Instagram and YouTube before releasing their debut album, "Growing Pains", in September 2017.

"Rest in paradise, you'll never be forgotten!", Alijai's cousin, Raeisah Clark, posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "I'm so lost for words … my beautiful cousin with a lot of talent and unique soul Lexii Alijai It's too soon."

"They say don't question God, but damn why baby," wrote another relative, LaMycha Jett. “This thing called life is crazy like hell. My heart is broken [and] the tears won't stop … I love you more than you'll ever know … You won your beautiful wings. "

Alijai collaborated with Californian singer and songwriter Kehlani in her singles "Jealous" and "You should be here," which was nominated for a Grammy.

"I am angry, I am confused, I have a broken heart, I am angry, I am confused," Kehlani tweeted. “I love you Lexii. my baby was 21 years old !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! "

The rising star previously performed at the Soundset Music Festival in St. Paul in 2016 at the age of only 18, Minnesota's Bring Me The News reported.

In Alijai's latest post on Facebook on New Year's Eve, he shared his written status that day in 2013.

"Staying in the crib as always in the New Year … [no] I have parties," he said. "I hope everyone has fun, be safe!"

His cause of death was not revealed immediately, according to local media.

