Minister: Texas gunman got angry in the past because of requests for funds

An armed man can be seen at the top center approached by a member of the security team of the armed congregation during a shootout at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday. (Screen capture of live video from West Freeway Church of Christ via Twitter)

By JAKE BLEIBERG and JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – The man who opened fire in a Texas church, killing two before being shot, visited the church several times this year and received from the food but got angry when officials refused to give him money, the minister said.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, brought a shotgun to the West Freeway Church of Christ in the town of Fort Worth, White Settlement during Sunday services and opened fire, killing members of the 39; Richard White Church and Anton "Tony" Wallace, according to police. Witnesses said he wore a fake beard, wig, hat and long coat, which caught the eye of the church security team.

Minister Britt Farmer told the Christian Chronicle that he recognized Kinnunen after seeing a photo of him without the disguise.

"We have helped him several times with food," Farmer said in the interview. "He gets angry when he is not given money. He has come here several times. "

Authorities said the Kinnunen mobile is still under investigation. He was fatally shot by Jack Wilson, a member of the church's volunteer security team, seconds after the attack.

"The only clear blow I got was his head because I still had people on the benches who weren't as low as I could get. It was my one shot, "Wilson said Monday from his home in nearby Granbury, adding that several other worshipers also had their weapons drawn.

The actions of Wilson and other armed worshipers quickly won praise from some Texas lawmakers and gun rights advocates. Texas officials praised state gun laws, including a measure passed this year that affirmed the right of licensed handguns to carry a weapon in places of worship, unless 'an installation does not prohibit them.

"We cannot prevent every incident, we cannot prevent mental illness from happening, and we cannot prevent every madman from firing a gun, but we can be prepared like this church," said the prosecutor. General of Texas, Ken Paxton. journalists Monday.

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday evening and Tuesday morning about the attack, highlighting the role of armed citizens in the arrest of the gunman. "Without the fact that there were people inside the church who were both armed and very competent to use their weapons, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them! "Tweeted Trump on Tuesday.

But other Texas lawmakers, while praising the actions of the faithful, have called for a special legislative session to combat gun violence after a devastating year that included mass shootings in El Paso and the cities of Odessa and Midland in West Texas.

"As legislators, we must unite to fight the increase in gun violence we have seen in Texas," said Senator Beverly Powell, D-Fort Worth, in a statement released on Monday. "Yesterday's shooter had a long criminal record, including charges of aggravated assault and possession of an illegal weapon. We must comply with the Second Amendment while working together to prevent firearms of those wishing to harm Texans worshiping in a church, attending school or shopping for their children. "

Jamie Stengle reported from Dallas. Associated Press editors Paul J. Weber in Austin, Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas and information researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.