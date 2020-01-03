Minecraft servers will not close this year

Loading...

We have all seen several fake articles circulating online and some of those articles can be generated from a website as a means of joking with people. One of those websites that helps generate false news is Channel45news.com, which can allow the user to invent a story. While the story generates the headline, there is a large logo on the side to indicate that the news article is fake, but URLs and preview images may fool some people. That's why it's a good idea to immerse yourself in these stories instead of taking a quick look.

As a result, last year in December there was a joke that was generated by this website. He basically alerted readers that Minecraft will shut down its servers in late 2020, which is all but the case. Most people noticed the URL or preview image and started sharing it on the web. Even the largest media made publications about the closure, but again, this was completely false information.

Mojang and Microsoft came out to alert players that there is no truth in the claims that the servers are ending. Since Minecraft is one of the most popular video game titles that has existed for a decade, we cannot see the title end soon. More updates are on the way and you can enjoy exploring new worlds and building with friends in the foreseeable future.

While Microsoft and Mojang are trying to spread the word that there is nothing to worry about Minecraft, this spread quite quickly, so we imagine it will be a few days before the official statements make their round online.

Source: Twitter