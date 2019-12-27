Millions of 2020 calendars and diaries printed with incorrect holidays

Loading...

As we head towards 2020, many of us have already reserved our holidays for next year – but is your calendar one of the millions indicating the wrong date for the holiday May 2020?

Here's what you need to know about the error and why it happened.

Wrong date

The holiday in question should have taken place on the first Monday in May, which would have been May 4, but it is now postponed to Friday May 8, 2020.

The government made the announcement earlier this year, June 7, but a large number of UK calendars and agendas had already been printed.

This means that calendars and newspapers across the UK will display the incorrect date of Monday 4 May as a public holiday, when in fact it is the following Friday.

Why was the date changed?

The date change will mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which takes place on May 8.

Secretary of Business Greg Clark said, "Moving the holiday from the beginning of May next year to Victory Day is a just and proper tribute.

"This will allow as many people as possible to remember and honor our heroes of the Second World War and to reflect on the sacrifices of a generation."

It is only the second time that the holiday in early May has been moved, the first time in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day.

VE day

VE Day means "Victory in Europe Day" and marks the end of the Second World War when the fighting with Nazi Germany in Europe ended.

On May 8, 1945, Winston Churchill announced the end of the war in Europe, after the capitulation of Germany the day before.

After the defeat of Germany, the celebrations broke out, with more than a million people taking to the streets across the UK.