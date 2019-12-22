Miller, Virtanen Spark Canucks past Penguins 4-1

Loading...

VANCOUVER – Powerplay goals from the very beginning by Jake Virtanen and J.T. Miller won the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at the Rogers Arena on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser also scored goals for the Canucks (18-15-4), and Tyler Myers had two assists. Jake Guentzel answered for the penguins (21-11-4).

Jacob Markstrom parried 28 saves for Vancouver, while Matt Murray canceled 10 saves for Pittsburgh.

The game started slowly: 10:24 passed in the first half of the game before Antoine Roussel scored the first shot on goal of the game.

Soon after, the Canucks earned a long 5v3 powerplay. Dominik Simon received a double minor for Adam Gaudette, Brandon Tanev had to whistle 29 seconds later.

J.T. Miller seemed to take the lead for the Canucks during the 5v3 game, but the goal was recalled due to an offside position by the coach.

The story continues under the advertisement

Jake Virtanen finally opened the scoring 4:50 in the first game when he received a blow from the left-hand boards that hit Murray high on the glove side. Since the Canucks were still in power play, Miller doubled the lead in Vancouver just 1:50 later and got his 14th of the year with a shot from Oscar Fantenberg over Murray's glove.

At the end of the first half there was a 5: 0 for Vancouver. For the first time since April 5, 2018, the Canucks had no hits.

In the second round, the penguins dominated the game and shot 20: 6 against Vancouver. Güntzel's goal fell 4:32 after a rebound, while Gaudette opened a top-class double minor game.

The Canucks responded less than a minute later when Pettersson put a rebound over Murray's glove after a shot by Tyler Myers. It was Pettersson's 17th goal of the year and his fifth in his last six games.

In the third round, the teams exchanged power play opportunities before Boeser posted his 13th of the year and converted a Pettersson feed from the network. Vancouver ended the game 2-5 with the man advantage, while Pittsburgh was 1-5.

NOTES: Miller's goal was his first in seven games, his longest distance without rating since moving to the Canucks. Vancouver, which is now 2-1 at home, will receive Edmonton Oilers on Monday before the start of Christmas. On Saturday, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan contested his 500th career as NHL head coach. Pittsburgh's defeat resulted in a win in four games. Your next game will be in Nashville on Friday. The Canucks held their annual "Jersey Off Our Backs" night on Saturday.

The story continues under the advertisement

–

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 21, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Canucks (t) Canucks Hockey (t) Hockey (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Vancouver Canucks (t) Vancouver Hockey (t) Vancouver Sport (t) Sport