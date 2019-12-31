Militiamen violate the United States Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran – The Reporter

Loading...

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

BAGHDAD (AP) – Enraged by deadly air strikes against an Iran-backed militia, dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters stormed Tuesday at the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad, breaking a main gate and setting fire to a reception area in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

The US guards threw tear gas and clouds of smoke rose above the embassy grounds.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the complex and at least three US soldiers on the roof of the main embassy building. A man in a loudspeaker urged the mafia not to enter the complex, saying: "The message was delivered."

There were no reports of victims. The State Department said all US personnel were safe and there were no plans to evacuate the embassy.

The rape followed American airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The US military said the attacks were in retaliation for the murder of an American contractor last week in a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base that the United States blamed the militia.

President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the violation of the embassy and asked Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.

“Iran killed an American contractor and wounded many. We respond strongly, and we always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack against the US embassy in Iraq. They will be completely responsible. In addition, we hope that Iraq will use its forces to protect the Embassy, ​​and we will notify you! ”, Tweeted from his property in Palm Beach, Florida.

By nightfall, protesters had withdrawn from the embassy complex but installed several tents outside where they said they intended to organize a sit-in. Dozens of yellow flags belonging to Shia militias backed by Iran flew over the reception area and were stuck along the concrete wall of the embassy along with anti-United States. graffiti. American Apache helicopters flew over and threw flares over the area.

Trump, who spends the holiday week at his home in Florida, is in "close contact" and receives regular updates from his national security team, said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. He echoed the sentiment contained in Trump's tweet Tuesday morning.

"As the president said, Iran is orchestrating this attack, and they will be held fully responsible," Grisham said in a statement sent via email. "It will be the president's election how and when we respond to his escalation."

The events also represent a great recession in Iraq-USA. UU. relations that could further undermine US influence in the region and US troops in Iraq, and also weaken Washington's hand in its campaign of pressure against Iran.

Iraq has long struggled to balance its ties with the United States and Iran, both allies of the Iraqi government. But the government’s angry reaction to US airstrikes. UU. And his apparent decision not to prevent protesters from arriving at the embassy indicated a sharp deterioration of relations between the United States and Iraq.

Iraqi security forces made no effort to stop the protesters as they marched to the heavily fortified green zone after a funeral for those killed in the airstrikes. Protesters were allowed to pass through a security checkpoint that leads to the area.

Protesters, many of them in militia uniforms, shouted "Down, down USA!" And "Death to America" ​​and "Death to Israel" outside the complex, throwing water and stones on its walls. The mafia set three trailers used by security guards along the wall. AP journalists saw some attempts to climb the walls.

Others broke the doors used by cars to enter, and dozens entered the compound. Protesters stopped in a corridor after about 5 meters (16 feet) and were only about 200 meters from the main building. Half a dozen American soldiers were seen on the roof of the main building, pointing their weapons at the protesters.

Protesters raised yellow flags of the militia and made fun of the embassy security personnel, who remained behind the glass windows in the reception area of ​​the doors. They hung a poster on the wall that said "The United States is an aggressor" and sprayed graffiti on the wall and the windows that said: "Closed in the name of the resistance."

“This is a victory in retaliation for the US air attack. This is the initial retaliation, God willing, there will be more, ”said Mahmoud, a fighter from the Imam Ali Brigades carrying a black bag full of electrical wires that he said he took from the reception area.

A video obtained by AP showed militiamen tearing apart the reception area and removing paperwork.

The embassy, ​​on its Facebook page, urged US citizens not to approach the complex and "check their personal safety and emergency preparedness."

An Iraqi employee at the embassy told AP that the embassy security team had evacuated some local staff from a back door, while others left by helicopters and the rest remained in "safe" areas within the embassy. The employee spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with journalists.

Several officials told the AP that the US ambassador. UU. He was traveling outside of Iraq before the attack on the complex.

Some commanders of militia factions loyal to Iran joined protesters outside the embassy in a surprisingly bold move. Among them was Qais al-Khizali, the head of one of the most powerful Shiite militias backed by Iran in Iraq who is on a list of US terrorists, and Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units sanctioned by the state, the umbrella group for militias backed by Iran.

Jaafar al-Husseini, a spokesman for Kataeb Hezbollah, said the protesters had no intention of assaulting the embassy. He told the AP that the sit-in will continue "until US troops leave Iraq and the embassy is closed."

Yassine al-Yasseri, the Iraqi Interior Minister, also appeared outside the embassy at a time and walked to inspect the scene. He told the AP that the prime minister had warned the United States that the attacks against Shia militiamen would have serious consequences.

"This is one of the implications," al-Yasseri said. "This is a problem and it is embarrassing for the government."

Hours after the violence erupted, seven armored vehicles with approximately 30 Iraqi soldiers arrived near the embassy, ​​deploying near the embassy walls but not near the violated area. There were no immediate comments from the Pentagon and the State Department.

US airstrikes UU., The largest directed to a militia sanctioned by the Iraqi state in recent years, and subsequent calls by the militia to retaliate, represent a new escalation in the war of power between the US. UU. And Iran that develops in the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday's attacks send the message that the United States will not tolerate Iran's actions that endanger the lives of Americans.

The US attack also outraged the Iraqi government, which said it would reconsider its relationship with the US-led coalition, the first time it said it would do so since an agreement was reached to keep some US troops in the country. He described the attack as a "flagrant violation" of his sovereignty.

At a partially televised meeting on Monday, Iraq's interim prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, told cabinet members that he had tried to stop the US operation "but there was insistence" from US officials. He declared three days of mourning for those killed in US attacks, starting Tuesday.

The US military said "precision defensive attacks" were made against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or the Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq and Syria. The group, which is a separate force from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, operates under the umbrella of state-sanctioned militias collectively known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville in West Palm Beach, Florida, Samya Kullab in New York and Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed to this report.