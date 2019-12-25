Miley Cyrus sends Christmas wishes from the "most dysfunctional family in the United States"

Loading...

Miley Cyrus wishes happy holidays to her fans.

The singer posed with her parents and four of her brothers, all dressed in black.

"Happy holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States," wrote Cyrus, 27.

Sitting next to Cyrus was the older sister Brandi Cyrus, 32, followed by her father Billy Ray Cyrus, her mother Tish Cyrus, her little sister Noah Cyrus, 19, and the brothers Trace Cyrus, 30, and Braison Cyrus , of 25.

The musical family posed for several photos at their home in Tennessee.

Miley is likely to rely on her family after recently resolving her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

She shared a message of "self" in its history Instagram: "Take some time off, relax, enjoy hot meals, enjoy sweets which usually try to get away, but also".

"Even if it's for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing! I've been trying to be super nice to myself and even if it's just a walk with my mother or my dogs in the morning! The movement it's an important ingredient for self-love / care! ”, the artist added to a photo of her on Monday after a Pilates session.

The note came just about what would have been her first wedding anniversary (December 23, 2018) and a day before the news was known that she and Hemsworth reached an official divorce agreement.

The sources told TMZ that on Tuesday Cyrus' lawyer presented documents indicating that the former couple had reached an agreement. According to reports, an agreement was not too stressful not to have children, each one will take the pets they own and signed a prenuptial agreement for the properties to be divided.

