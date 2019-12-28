Mikheyev is out at least 3 months after his injury – Toronto

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 28, 2019 at 11:40 am

NEWARK, USA – The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Saturday that Ilya Mikheyev had had a successful surgery to repair an artery and tendons in his wrist that had been detached when the team played the New Jersey Devils last night.

The 25-year-old left the ice in the third phase after Jack Hughes' skate injured his wrist. He was immediately taken to the University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. The team described his wrist as a "major injury".

After the successful operation, Mikheyev will remain in the hospital for further monitoring before returning to Toronto.

He is expected to fully recover, but a more precise schedule for his return will be available in three months.

"It was obviously scary to see so much blood," said Tavares after the game last night.

"Obviously a guy that we are very interested in and that had a great night and played great for us, so the thoughts are with him."

"It's scary," added Michael Hutchinson. “Suddenly I could just see a lot of blood coming from somewhere and much more than an ordinary hi-stick or something like that. Hopefully he is fine. "

Mikheyev scored his eighth goal of the previous year in this game against the devils. The 25-year-old rookie has 23 points in 38 games this season.

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

