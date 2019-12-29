Mike Pompeo criticizes it on Twitter

Loading...

After its world premiere in Sundance in January, the film The Report by director Scott Z. Burns was released in mid-November before finally being shown on Amazon Prime. The film, in which the actor Adam Driver is seen as Daniel Jones, who was commissioned by the Senate to investigate the CIA's interrogation methods to obtain information from suspected terrorist suspects, is accused by many of Katherine Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty and the Agency's practices generally viewed.

This is probably why President Trump's youngest Secretary of State, former CIA director Mike Pompeo, doesn't think much of the film. In a tweet released on Friday afternoon, the Trump official admitted that he had viewed the report and called it "fiction." He also noted that "the bad guys are not our intelligence warriors, but" the terrorists "- just in case belief was not already implied.

I watched "The Report". Fiction. To be clear: the bad guys are not our Secret Service warriors. The bad guys are the terrorists. To my former colleagues and all patriots at @CIA who have brought us to safety since September 11th: America supports you, defends you and has your back. Me too.

In a statement on Deadline, responding to Pompeo's obvious view, Burns said he was "grateful" for the secretary's comments and offered his own measured words of controversy:

"I hope he will return and also read the report (Senate Select Committee on Intelligence). I am interested in knowing what role he thinks is fictional, and I would ask him to request that I publish the Panetta report that the CIA has undertaken as part of the Advanced Survey Technique program so that this dispute can be resolved , I agree with him that terrorists are bad guys, as are the people who committed barbaric and ineffective acts of torture on behalf of Mr. Pompeo's misleading notion of "patriotism" and then misled Congress and the American people. "

Other government officials, including another former CIA director and several senators, have previously responded to the allegations arising from the dramatization of the report.

