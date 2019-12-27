Mikael Kingsbury Named Canadian Press Athlete of the Year – National

Loading...

MONTREAL – Mikael Kingsbury is really a dominant force.

Kingsbury has nine wins in 11 World Cup starts over the past two years. And the native Deux Montagnes, Que., Whose career average exceeds one win per two events (63 wins in 114 starts), shows no signs of slowing down.

In February, Kingsbury won the Mogul and Dual Mogul titles at the 2019 Freestyle World Championship – a goal that was close to his heart after a disappointing performance in Spain two years earlier.

After conquering an eighth consecutive Crystal Globe as the season's winner, Kingsbury is also a repeated winner of the Lionel Conacher Award, which is awarded annually to Canada's best male athletes.

In a Canadian press poll among sports reporters, editors and broadcasters, Kingsbury received 15 out of 71 votes (21.1 percent).

The pitcher Mike Soroka from Atlanta Braves, who was runner-up in the National League Rookie of the Year after a 13: 4 record with 2.68 ERA, took second place with 10 votes. The state of Oklahoma, which returned Chuba Hubbard and sprinter Andre De Grasse, followed with nine votes each.

