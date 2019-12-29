Loading...

Middleborough motorcyclist killed in a night accident

Updated: 11:11 a.m. EST December 29, 2019

A 25-year-old Middleborough man died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday night, police said. The first responders rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call for a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 198 Old Center Street. Upon arrival, officers found only one operator and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the road. The operator, identified only as a 25-year-old Middleborough man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was not released immediately. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but police say they believe speed was a factor. It was the second fatal vehicle in Middleboro on Saturday.

