Microsoft confiscates North Korean hacker websites

(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp. announced Monday it had taken control of web domains used by a hacking group called "Thallium" to steal information.

Microsoft is said to operate Thallium from North Korea, said in a blog post. The hackers targeted government officials, think tanks, university employees, and individuals working on issues related to the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Most of the destinations were in the United States, Japan and South Korea, the company said.

Thallium tricked the victims using a technique known as "spear phishing". Credible looking emails were used, which at first glance appear to be legitimate.

Microsoft announced that it is now in control of 50 web domains that the group will use to carry out its operations following a lawsuit against the hacking group at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and a subsequent court order had been submitted.

Thallium also used malware to compromise systems and steal data, and is the fourth group of states against which Microsoft has taken legal action.

