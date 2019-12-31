Michelle Williams is pregnant, engaged to the director of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; Thomas Kail

Loading...

Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged to the winning director of a "Hamilton" Tony Award, and the two expect a son.

Williams, who recently separated from musician Phil Elverum, was seen with director Thomas Kail, 42, in London, where he is filming "Venom 2," according to People magazine.

A source told the publication that Matilda, Williams' 14-year-old daughter with the late Heath Ledger, created the two lovebirds and they finally decided to get married.

The actress was also seen buying baby clothes, the magazine said.

Williams and Elverum, who plays folk music under the nickname Mount Eerie, divorced eight months ago.

Kail directed the 39-year-old actress in the drama F / X Fosse / Verdon, where Williams plays the dancer Gwen Verdon.

In addition to "Hamilton," Kail also directed Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In the Heights" on Broadway.

