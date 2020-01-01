Michael Jordan and others remember David Stern's impact on the NBA

Loading...

David Stern has led the NBA through ups and downs for 30 years before finally taking the league to a new level with massive television stores, expanding the game globally and making it as popular as it is today.

The league announced on Wednesday that Stern died at the age of 77, weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage in a New York restaurant. Adam Silver pondered Stern's influence on him personally and the league as a whole, and shortly after the announcement, all members of the league joined to remember a titan from the game.

Michael Jordan released a statement to The Athletic's Shams Charania, citing Stern's vision and guidance as a primary reason why the NBA is where it is today and why he was able to reach the heights that he has achieved as a player, global icon and now NBA owner.

A number of current players also used social media to convey Stern's family their thoughts and prayers, and to honor his legacy, further develop the game, and make it what it is today. For many, like Wade, they remembered Stern as the man who welcomed them to the NBA that night and how they will always cherish that memory as some international players took some time to get Stern to do everything thank what he did to grow the game globally.

RIP Commissioner Stern, very saddened by the news. You did great things for basketball. Someone I've always admired. #NBAFamily

– Al Horford (@Al_Horford) January 1, 2020

Many thanks to David Stern, the greatest commissioner of all professional sports. Thank you for what you have done for the game worldwide. May you rest in peace

– Nicolas Batum (@ nicolas88batum) January 1, 2020

MR star! What you have achieved exceeds all expectations !! You founded the most powerful league in the world. It is such sad news: / Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/PKzTKzuzYQ

– Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 1, 2020

R.I.P to former NBA Commissioner David Stern. I am so thankful for the changing life and everything you have done for the world of basketball. You were a genius that changed the NBA for what it is now. @NBA #TheRealGoat

– Alexis Ajinça ​​(@ AjincaAlexis42) January 1, 2020

Prayers for David Stern and his family !!

– Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 1, 2020

RIP DAVID STERN🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

– Patrick Beverley (@ patbev21) January 1, 2020

It's so sad to hear the news about the Hall of Fame and former NBA Commissioner David Stern, a special person in the NBA community. I would like to express my condolences to the Stern family. #REST IN PEACE

– Greivis Vasquez (@greivisvasquez) January 1, 2020

