Michael Carl, Grace Coddington tease the photo of the bruised face

Michael Carl is ready to make fun of his deleted photo of Grace Coddington extremely bruised.

Hermès' public relations chief, who deleted his original photo shortly after publishing it, shared another image on Thursday night of Coddington covering his face with a copy of "Marc Jacobs Illustrated."

Apparently still annoys Page Six for capturing and writing about the bruised photo before he erased it, Carl captioned the new photo, "Page six test MF #marcjacobs".

Carl's original photo showed him on crutches standing next to the former Vogue editor, who had visible bruises on his face. He captioned "Fashion Victims." Immediately a flurry of comments arrived, including one from designer Tabitha Simmons, who wrote: "My God! Grace, poor poor man, you really had a bad fall.

When Page Six contacted him, Carl said he was worried that Coddington, 78, would bother him with sharing the image that the alarm induces with the Internet. But it seems that everything is fine with their friendship and Coddington can laugh about it.

Coddington has not responded to requests for comment.

