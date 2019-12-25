Michael Bloomberg breaks his ties to the company by using prisoners to campaign for the President's campaign – National

Loading...

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE The Associated Press

Published on December 24th, 2019 at 8:23 pm

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg cut ties with a contractor who used prisoners to make calls for his presidential campaign, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former New York mayor said his campaign knew nothing of the deal until a reporter sought comment.

Online news site The Intercept reported Tuesday that Bloomberg's campaign has contracted a New Jersey call center company to call at least one Oklahoma inmate for the billionaire's campaign.

He's up and running: Michael Bloomberg starts the election campaign and takes part in the presidential election in 2020



"We only found out when the reporter called us. However, as soon as we found that the supplier's subcontractor had done this, we immediately ended our relationship with the company and the people who hired them," said Bloomberg in the statement.

"We do not support this practice and we ensure that our suppliers update their subcontractors better," he said.

Bloomberg was fired upon by law enforcement lawyers for supporting the controversial crime-fighting policy as the Mayor of New York.

He started his presidential campaign with an apology for his willingness to stop police operations that would allow the police to detain suspected criminals.

