Miami Heat Holiday wish list: points of Polish

Loading...

The way the heat was slowly creeping up the Eastern Conference rankings would feel sneaky if it didn't feel predetermined. Jimmy Butler's landing in Miami was one of the biggest news in the off-season, and smaller shuffles have given more space to breathe to an already good squad. It just feels like it's time for the heat to top-down a team's resting convertible and really get the thing going. Here are some key points that could help continue the successful start to the new year.

No. 1: A beach house for Jimmy Butler

In no way are these the golden years of Jimmy Butler. This is not the winter of his career, but would it be wrong to call him a snow bird? Miami clearly has something about it that Butler agrees to in a way that it didn't seem inherent since he was in Chicago, and even then.

For starters, there is the Miami Heat system. The kind of sharpened focus on fitness, physicality and intensity that someone like Butler obviously wanted to implement in his recent mixed reception franchises. He can now train to his heart's content in the Heat exercise facility in downtown Miami, or take a walk in South Beach, where there are as many outdoor gyms as palm trees. And then of course the Miami lifestyle. As soon as Butler arrived, he made friends with some of the city's most authentic residents.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7h2HasDt1A (/ embed)

All of the vitamin D does something for its play. Butler scored an average of 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. When he plays, Heat's offensive and defensive ratings go up like South Beach’s mercury, and they’re already a top 10 offensive and defensive team. Miami is the beach house that Butler has always wanted.

No. 2: More Bam

Bam Adebayo has many fans, one of the biggest is Butler. After beating the Sixers on the street earlier this month, Butler joked that Adebayo was the only star on the team.

Jimmy Butler reporter: "What do you say when they say you need a team of two to three stars and this team has only one star?"

Jimmy: This is a team with a star? Who is this? Bam (Adebayo)?

– Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 19, 2019

But the fandom is justified. Adebayo has always been a defensive juggernaut, but his offensive game is increasing. He has averaged 15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game since he had a much more minute lead this season without Hassan Whiteside and as Butler's defective winger. With his length, speed and talent for intelligent passing and his offensive intelligence, Adebayo redefines what a big man can be. If the heat in the east wants to climb further, everything that a versatile player like Adebayo has to offer must be used.

No. 3: hang loose

The heat has a system. It is regulated, precise and mostly works. But it's a long regular season and when it goes up it gets crowded. To achieve this, the teams need a certain amount of finesse and flexibility.

Where Miami can borrow to play is over to loosen up. Experiment with lineups, rest the players when they need them, and let young producers looking for more minutes step in and hopefully step up. Being tireless in all things can be tiring, and slacking off doesn't mean being less competitive. It sounds too simple to say that the heat should be fun, but with a more or less healthy squad, rising stars, and a very profitable record, it could just be an advantage they can take advantage of.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) jimmy butler (t) miami heat (t) nba christmas games