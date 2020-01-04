Miami has a date in mind for Dwyane Wade's withdrawal from the shirt

Loading...

In the age of player empowerment, we've mostly left the times when a superstar spends all or most of his career in a single franchise. The championship windows have become so small and the temptation to work with other stars is so great that the name of a particular player can mean multiple franchisees.

As one of the few remnants of the past era, it was discontinued last season, and although he turned a bit towards the end of his season, Dwyane Wade will always be remembered for his contributions to the Miami Heat. No wonder that his name and jersey will soon hang on the rafters of the American Airlines Arena.

The team is reportedly scheduled to hold this ceremony on February 22 during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's a fun piece of symmetry for the future Hall of Fame newcomer when Wade played briefly for the Cavs before returning to the heat in his last season.

About Ira Winderman from The Sun Sentinel:

Unlike the Heat's previous back jersey failures, the team is preparing for a more reserved ceremony in this game, with plans to celebrate Wade the night before, when the Heat is idle on February 21 after February 20 returned game in Atlanta.

Wades # 3 will be the fifth heat shirt to step down, joining Alonzo Mourning's # 33, Tim Hardaway's # 10, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's # 32 and Chris Bosh's # 1 ,

Wade retired as the franchise team's top scorer at the end of last season. He was part of all three of the team's NBA championships in 2006, 12 and 13.

Chris Bosh's jersey is already hanging in the rafters and it goes without saying that LeBron James will eventually join them. It's hard to imagine LeBron attending the ceremony as the Lakers have home games on the 21st and 23rd, but since he always has time for his best friend and former teammate, he may take a short day trip to South Strand.

(The Sun Sentinel)

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) dwyane wade (t) miami heat