MHS round table preview: Can the Broncos recover against the Lions?

December 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos' loss to the Chiefs last week officially left the team out of the playoff dispute.

They will now seek to get back on track with a game at home against the Detroit Lions, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games and meet their third-quarter quarterback, rookie not recruited David Blough.

This is how our panel of experts thinks the game will go:

What is the key to this game?

Rich Kurtzman (@RichKurtzman): The Broncos need to start fast and assert their will on the offense immediately. If they can get a head start, Denver needs to set foot on the ground and never give Detroit a chance.

Aniello Piro (@MediaByAP): The key to this game is to take advantage of a weak Detroit defense. Lions have fought big against the pass, so the Broncos should be prepared to maintain pressure on them.

Alex Becker (@ A_beck9): Don't let Lions rookie quarterback David Blough separate the defense. With Blough's game declining in the last three games, Denver must put pressure on players like Shelby Harris and Von Miller. If Blough can connect with his targets, such as the Kenny Golladay landing machine, we could be in a shooting.

Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars): The key to this game will be to air the ball. The defense of the Lions pass is among the five worst in each statistical, analytical or other category, from its fast pass to its coverage and everything else. Hopefully, Rich Scangarello does not become too tender or conservative with his game vocation.

What should the Drew Lock Broncos expect?

Rich Kurtzman: Denver has to be careful that Drew Lock can have a second consecutive game. Scangarello needs to call a much more balanced crime and help Lock by allowing him to use his mobility to get out of trouble.

Aniello Piro: I think the Broncos should expect a great recovery from Lock after last week. He was strong in his first two games and will seek to return to his gunman mentality this week against a weak Detroit team. Lock will brighten things on Sunday.

Alex Becker: The Broncos must wait for Lock to return to his form. After playing in heavy snow last Sunday at KC, Lock will play in ideal conditions this Sunday in Denver. In addition, he will face one of the worst defenses in the league and a team that has lost seven consecutive games.

Zach Segars: The Broncos shouldn't expect Lock to be more than a rookie. All young quarterbacks are a bit unpredictable on a roller coaster. That said, everything is set for Lock to burn the Lions.

What Bronco receives the game ball?

Rich Kurtzman: Phillip Lindsay He called the offense for running only 13 times last week, so don't be surprised if Denver runs the ball much more in this game. It would be amazing to see Lindsay reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season in this game.

Aniello Piro: Phillip Lindsay will get the ball from the game. The young runner is approaching 1,000 yards on the ground for the season, and there is no doubt that he is pushing to overshadow the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season. He probably won't get there on Sunday, but he can close the gap for sure.

Alex Becker: Courtland Sutton is online for a great performance. The big catcher will face pass defense number 31 in the NFL, just out of his professional snub.

Zach Segars: Justin Simmons will have a revenge game after not being named Pro Bowler. Mix a rookie quarterback, not recruited, a porous offensive line and a weak skill position talent and could have a career day.

What is the final score?

Rich Kurtzman: Denver will be on the rise again after last week's loss. They will look much more like the game team in Houston and begin to generate a positive momentum again. The Broncos win 30-20.

Aniello Piro: I think the Broncos will recover this week and beat the Lions easily. Detroit has had problems all year and has played with little life in recent weeks. Denver wins 24-10.

Alex Becker: Detroit is a bad team in the middle of a plummet and Denver deals with business in its territory. The Broncos win 30-23.

Zach Segars: Lions are so badly matched with the Broncos and are 1-10 in their last 11. The Bengals are the only other team that can say that. The Broncos win 34-12.