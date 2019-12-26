Mexico calls increased Bolivian security presence around its diplomats "siege"

Loading...

Mexico denounced the increasing presence of Bolivian security forces, including the use of drones, around the Mexican ambassador's residence in La Paz, where a group of former Cabinet ministers and others loyal to former President Evo Morales sought refuge on Wednesday.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that more troops would have gathered around the residence as of Tuesday. Maximiliano Reyes, Mexico's Under Secretary of State for Latin America, described the Bolivian patrols around diplomatic property as a "siege".

In a diplomatic letter of complaint to the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mexico said the drones flying over its ambassador's residence would "lead to undue interference." the actions of Bolivian officials. "

Bolivia's anti-government protesters are lifting roadblocks before speaking to the interim president

Relations between the two countries have been strained since Mexico granted Morales asylum after he resigned on November 10 after a national upheaval because of his right to victory in a polluted election.

Since then, Morales has moved to Argentina and plans to remain politically active in neighboring Bolivia, while some former top helpers remain entrenched in the Mexican ambassador's residence.

Bolivia's deputy minister for public security, Willson Santamaria, said the Morales loyalists must not leave the country.

"We have taken the necessary steps so that the security forces can immediately track down and trace any help, any complicity in the refugees' flight from the country," he said.

Bolivia's former president accepts asylum and flies to Mexico while the protests rage



Among those seeking refuge at the Mexican ambassador's residence were, according to a Mexican federal official, Juan Ramon Quintana, former Morales chief of staff, and five other former cabinet ministers. The officer was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Some are charged by President Jeanine Anez's interim government for election fraud or other crimes.

Mexico has complained that Bolivian security and intelligence officials have surrounded both the Mexican Ambassador's residence and embassy, ​​recorded the movement of people in and out of the facility, and even hindered the Ambassador's "free transit".

Erick Foronda, Bolivia's presidential secretary, denied that the authorities are interfering with the movements of Mexican diplomats. Police presence in diplomatic facilities has been increased for security reasons after reports of planned demonstrations in the region, he said.

