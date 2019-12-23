Merry Christmas: volunteers distribute turkeys, with all the ornaments, to those in need in Salt Lake City

Volunteer Nora Bardeny delivers butter to needy individuals and families at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday. Funding and support for the distribution of Christmas food from Crossroads Urban Center, which included turkeys and all ornaments, came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Transmission Center in the University of Utah, BW Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power and dozens of other people and local religious congregations. Crossroads has provided social services to people and families in need in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas for more than 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothes and household items throughout the year. This year's Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall.

Grid View

Governor Gary Herbert receives a hug from Mary Allen when he joined other volunteers to distribute turkeys and all the ornaments for a festive meal to people and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 23, 2019. and support for the distribution of Christmas foods from Crossroads Urban Center came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Transmission Center at the University of Utah, the BW Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power and dozens of other people and local religious congregations. Crossroads has provided social services to people and families in need in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas for more than 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothes and household items throughout the year. This year's Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. and the Crossroads Urban Center to distribute holiday turkeys, and all the ornaments for a complete festive meal at Rowland Hall School in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 23, 2019. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and its surroundings for more than 50 years. Crossroads operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household items throughout the year. This year's Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Volunteers fill up grocery bags with items for a festive meal for people and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 23, 2019. Financing and support for the distribution of Christmas food from the Crossroads Urban Center, which included turkeys and all the cuts came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Transmission Center at the University of Utah, the BW Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power and dozens of other people and religious congregations local. Crossroads has provided social services to people and families in need in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas for more than 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothes and household items throughout the year. This year's Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Volunteers help distribute turkeys and all the ornaments for a complete festive meal for people and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 23, 2019. Financing and support for the distribution of Christmas food from Crossroads Urban Center, which included turkeys and all the cuts, came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Transmission Center at the University of Utah, the BW Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power and dozens of others and local religious congregations. Crossroads has provided social services to people and families in need in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas for more than 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothes and household items throughout the year. This year's Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Governor Gary Herbert helps distribute turkeys and all the ornaments for a festive meal to people and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funds and support for the distribution of Christmas food from Crossroads Urban Center come from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center of the University of Utah, the BW Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power and dozens of other people and local religious congregations. Crossroads has provided social services to people and families in need in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas for more than 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothes and household items throughout the year. This year's Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. Join the Crossroads Urban Center to distribute holiday turkeys and all the ornaments for a complete holiday meal in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 23, 2019. Crossroads has provided social services to needy people and families in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas for more 50 years old Crossroads operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household items throughout the year. This year's Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. Steve Griffin, Deseret News