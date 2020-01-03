Mercedes sheds some light on their new CES concept

Loading...

Last month Mercedes announced plans to introduce a new concept at CES. Now we get our first glimpse of the mysterious model.

Bullied earlier on social media, the short clip shows that the concept has an illuminated front with an LED light strip that apparently spans the width of the hood.

The light strip breaks into three smaller segments, on the outer edges of the car, to form distinctive headlights. Further below we can see what appears to be a grid with blue lights between the supports.

Mercedes keeps details behind, but the company has previously described the model as a "groundbreaking" concept that is "inspired by one of the most innovative brands in the entertainment industry".

The company has still not mentioned what brand they are talking about, but the concept is planned to redefine "sustainable modern luxury". Mercedes has also hinted that we can expect "creative and trendsetting functions".

That's pretty vague, but Daimler CEO Ola Källenius will give a keynote speech where he will give a "visionary look at the future interaction between man and machine". This suggests that the concept could be equipped with new and innovative controls.

While Mercedes remains on the lips, it is thought that the concept will be an electric vehicle of the sub-brand EQ. That remains unconfirmed, but it seems likely that the automaker will also display the EQC and Vision EQS concept.

Of course we will find out soon enough if the mysterious concept is scheduled to be revealed on January 6.

Awakening has begun. Preparation for @CES #MercedesBenz # CES2020 #s Sustainableluxury pic.twitter.com/fom2OJAiwR

– Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) January 3, 2020