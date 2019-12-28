Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S goes ballistic on the circuit, beats M3 competition, 911 Carrera S

Loading...

On Boxing Day, MotorsportMagazine gave us a quick lap of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S on the Magny-Cours GP circuit.

Shot from the inside while Romain Monti hit the super sedan against the clock, the video shows that he played the French circuit in 1: 56.49.

For reference, we took a look at FastestLaps and discovered that the same pro-driver set times of 1: 58.39, 1: 59.70 and 1: 59.80 in the Porsche 718 Cayman S, BMW M2 Competition and M3 Competition. Monti also drove the Cadillac CTS-V, Porsche 911 Carrera S, Jaguar F-Type SVR and Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupé in 1: 59.90, 2: 01.10, 2: 01.20 and 2: 02.20, respectively.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S

Despite the impressive performance, the AMG GT 63 S was slower than the Nissan GT-R, Audi R8 V10 Plus, Mercedes-AMG GT R and McLaren 570S, which crossed the finish line in 1: 54.60, 1: 53.10, 1: 51.85 and 1: 51.75, respectively. The unofficial record at the Magny-Cours GP is held by the McLaren Senna, followed by the Radical SR8 RX and Ferrari 488 Pista. The McLaren 720S is in fourth position, a tenth of a second ahead of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

To replace the old AMG CLS 63, the GT 63 S continues to dominate the AMG range with a whopping 639 PS (630 hp / 470 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque produced by its 4.0-liter twin Turbo V8. It only takes 3.2 seconds for the 0-100 km / h (0-62 mph) and will reach a maximum of 315 km / h (195 mph).

