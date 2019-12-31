'Mental weakness' is not systemic in Melbourne City, insists Josh Brillante

Loading...

"It's just about making sure that when these opportunities arise, you keep thinking about these things and trying to be on top of the game."

City lost the FFA Cup final (4-0 against Adelaide), the Christmas derby (2-1 against a Melbourne victory out of shape and in trouble) and last weekend crashed 2 -1 against Sydney even when the defending champions were reduced to 10 men for 65 minutes and had to come back from behind to review the side of Erick Mombaerts.

Facing Western United at AAMI Park on Friday, Brillante acknowledges that he and his teammates must show the kind of resilience they did when they faced Western after the final bombing of the Cup.

Loading

On this occasion, they were the team reduced to 10 men after the dismissal of defender Harrison Delbridge, but they were good enough to find a late goal from Jamie Maclaren to give them a 2-1 victory at Geelong.

"I think what we did last time … because we went down to 10 men, we showed that little bit of extra tenacity in despair by defending, attacking and we ended up winning the game and I think that we have to adopt this attitude in games where we have 11 players and don't get lazy.

"For us, it was mainly a mental tenacity. Being able to graft the 90 minutes until the end. We couldn't do it and that is something we have to focus on. focus.

"I think in the last 15-20 minutes of the game a lot of the players are tired and you can get a little lazy physically and mentally.

"We had an extra man over the weekend, and it wasn't like we were outnumbered or outnumbered, it was just little tactical mistakes and if you have a good player on the ball, all they need is a chance and they could score a goal. and that is exactly what has happened to us, so we have to try to eliminate these situations. "

City was fortunate to narrow the gap with Sydney's leaders by just three points if they had taken advantage of their power and early early Sunday: failing to do so left them still second position but with nine huge points behind.

Many experts are already ready to say that Steve Corica's team is a lock for the Premiers' plaque, but Brillante – who was in a similar position with Sydney before – is not ready to admit that It cannot be revised.

Loading

"It is certainly not impossible. We are halfway through the season, they have the Asian Champions League coming, so they have a lot of journeys and tough games," he said.

"And the end of the year, I think, also comes down to injuries, which teams can remain the fittest. It's certainly not over. I think, again, that it is a mental thing to be able to think that way.

"It (ACL) is difficult, because you have quick turnaround times and travel. Some players may not be able to handle quick turnaround times, you therefore, trust the depth of your team.

"There could be injuries. Anything could happen. I think it's going to be a difficult time for them and we must be able to take advantage of it."

Michael Lynch is The Age's chief football reporter and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sport

Loading