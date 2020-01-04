Memphis May Fire singer Matty Mullins begins work on new music for 2020

Loading...

[Photo via Spotify]

Memphis may fire begin to work on new music after the release of their sixth full album Broken.

The follow-up of the group upon their release in 2018 is being created according to an Instagram post from the leader Matty Mullins.

Mullins posted a photo of him from his home studio working on new documents.

The musician also replied to a fan who asked him if he was working on solo or new music from Memphis May Fire and he replied by saying that he was working on both.

Mullins posted just before Christmas saying new Memphis May Fire and solo music are coming in 2020 and it looks like he will keep his promise.

There has been no new music from the band since they dropped emotional coverage of Linkin park"Faint" in spring. Mullins explained why they chose the song and what the song means to the group.

"Often when you cover a song, you do it for fun or to showcase your skills as an artist," said Mullins. "But this specific opportunity was an opportunity for us to honor a group that has had a profound impact on us."

"There will never be another Linkin Park and there will never be another Chester bennington. We are eternally grateful for the music they made and we hope that this cover will encourage our young fans to dive into the discography of Linkin Park and discover the same inspiration that we did years ago. "

