Melbourne United want to overcome frustration in home match with Brisbane Bullets

"But no one on our team has resigned, no one has given up on it. Each team has won a few games and then lost a few this season. Maybe Sydney had a bigger run than most of the rest, but then lost a few games. "

"Each team has had these inconsistency patches and it shows how good the league is, because you can't get by playing badly and winning."

Melbourne leaders and coaches Dean Vickerman have worked to improve their field communication and make their defensive switching and offensive calls as clear as possible.

"We talked about it and worked on it in training on Saturday," said McCarron.

"There are so many good deeds that we have to defend against as many talented offensive players that if you are late to communicate something or do not perform at a high level, you are beaten."

The Bullets will also experience a disappointing loss after being unable to clinch a victory in Brisbane on Friday night after New Zealand star Scotty Hopson had a hat-trick to keep the Breakers in the final.

Andrej Lemanis and his Bullets will focus on the Cairns sequel and disruption to the Melbourne offensive, but McCarron is confident the team will rebound well on Sunday in their last home game for a month when They hit the road and preparations for the Australian Open take over. at Melbourne Arena.

Melbourne will once again host veteran center Alex Pledger with an ankle injury on Sunday, while new importer Stanton Kidd, who arrived in the country last week, will likely play more minutes than the 12 he played the day after Christmas.

Vickerman only played Kidd's small forward against Cairns, but after more work on the offense and the team moves, the coach hopes he can also use the recent and versatile NBA player on offense for parts of this game.

McCarron said losing can be frustrating, in a close league, bouncing back from disappointment was vital in the race to the final.

"You have to be able to quickly overcome the mistakes and move on to the next one," said McCarron.

Melbourne United will host the Brisbane Bullets at Melbourne Arena on Sunday at 5 p.m.