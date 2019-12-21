Melbourne United ends Wildcats streak in Perth

Loading...

Long also scored 23 points, including almost half of the big dunks that will appear on the highlight reel. He completed a double-double, with 13 rebounds, as did Mitch McCarron.

Long's work on the boards also took away one of Perth's big advantages, their second chance to score.

Slam dunk king: Shawn Long. Credit: Getty Images

In one and two point wins over Melbourne earlier this season, the Wildcats scored 18 and 19 points respectively through offensive rebounds which they turned into scores. On Saturday, they had zero for this method at halftime and finished with only six for the game.

United & # 39; s Jo Lual-Acuil, center, dominates the rest. Credit: AAP

In fact, scoring was difficult for Perth.

They lost 16 points in the last break after losing just three of 20 long distance attempts. They finished with six of the 27 attempts, while Melbourne lost 11 triples.

Bryce Cotton had only 15 points at 29%, but was still Perth's top scorer.

Bryce Cotton in action for Perth. Credit: AAP

The result ended a streak of four consecutive wins for the Wildcats, who ranked second, on the same day that the Sydney leaders lost to the Brisbane Bullets.

It was the first time that Melbourne had won consecutive games since winning six straight in rounds five through eight. Impressive, both games were on the road.

Meanwhile, out-of-contract youth Will Magnay outclassed a great Australian basketball player as the Bullets defeated Sydney in an NBL shock at the Nissan Arena.

The 21-year-old became major against league leaders Andrew Bogut and the Kings, while the seventh-ranked Bullets brought their season to life with an 87-80 victory.

The Brisbane Boilover ended a nine-game losing streak against the Kings and gave the team hope of a split after Christmas towards the top four.

Magnay showed flashes of potential in the early stages of his career, but it was a background performance when his team needed it most.

With center Matt Hodgson in great trouble and matchmaker Lamar Patterson contained after the quarter, Magnay resisted the power of the Kings with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Most seen in sport

Loading