Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman said NBL top four was decided in January

Melbourne United have played in the last two major finals and each season started their race in January as they hit the road at the Australian Open, galvanized and taken for granted ;assault.

But this season has been extremely inconsistent.

Injuries to key players, a preseason interrupted due to the FIBA ​​World Cup and the signing of two younger imports to Melo Trimble and Shawn Long all helped form a team that can win in Perth then lose two home games like Melbourne did. just did.

In January, all of that can be forgotten if you start winning and Melbourne has nine games to play in its season.

Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said it succinctly on Thursday as his team kicks off a month that includes four road games, then a confrontation at the Australian Open with Perth January 29.

"The scale adjusts in January so that anyone who can be tall in January will find themselves in a good position," said Vickerman.

"This league is crazy, anyone can beat anyone, but we know you need 16 playoff wins, right now we just need to get one after we drop some at home. "

"After losing five games at home, we have to be great on the road from now on."

The age and demographic experience of this Melbourne team contributed to their consistency issues, so Vickerman has "restricted" the concentration of his players as they prepare to play a youngster but in trains Illawarra Hawks at Wollongong on Saturday.

The Hawks are at the bottom of the ladder, but upset Sydney's best team on New Years Eve. They also present former Melbourne players Josh Boone, Dave Andersen and Todd Blanchfield.

One key to keeping all players focused is to encourage constant chatter on the field and enthusiasm for each accomplishment. This year's team mostly seems to be fueled by the energy and hype they generate among themselves.

"There must be real desperation in the group and that is what we were trying to drive," said Vickerman.

"Chris is such an indicator of how the workouts are going, he led the way we wanted him to lead and he was supported by Dave Barlow in his conversation with the group."

Goulding knows that this team is talented enough to follow its predecessors and begins its title race in January.

"In the past two years, it has been in January that we have made the most progress – during the championship year we have had some injuries and a tough schedule, but we have come together as a group and have won together, "said Goulding.

"So we'll try to do it, but it's easier said than done.

"We train at a level which, if we can reproduce that on match day, we will be fine."

Melbourne United will face Illawarra in Wollongong on Saturday at 5.30 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

