Melbourne United believes Goulding is essential to success

The question for Melbourne will be whether they can find a way to return to Goulding in passages where their offensive stalls or other players are locked.

Chris Goulding's ability to create is vital for Melbourne United.

"We put Chris at the center of the game at the start of the game in Brisbane, we went to him early and he caught the eye and pissed Shawn," said Vickerman this week.

"I thought their first quarter connection was really good.

"We have to put him in a position to create an advantage. I thought he did it. Whether it's shooting him the basketball or making a good pass, I don't really look at the numbers as long as he gets the keys that create good shots. " for us."

Goulding entered the NBL with a reputation as a "shooter" who fired whenever the opportunity arose and his ability to make difficult and contested shots meant that he was often encouraged to take more shots.

But with younger imports such as Melo Trimble and Long as well as skilled veterans such as Dave Barlow, Mitch McCarron and newcomer Stanton Kidd – United wants to put more players in their favorite spots and use Goulding as a decoy to do so.

"I always try to be aggressive," said Goulding. "If the shots come out of my head, I will try to drop them.

"But we are tinkering with our offensive a bit, putting some guys in situations they are really comfortable with in the hope that by the end of the season we have made enough progress where we are in a good position .

"So if I don't get a few shots during certain quarters while we're trying to figure this out, that's ok. It's a longer process trying to figure out where we need to put everyone for succeed. "

Melbourne United will face Illawarra Hawks at Wollongong on Saturday and the league will closely monitor air quality in the region as smoke blows through various bush fires in New South Wales.

The game was scheduled to take place on Friday, but the NBL has a save date later this month to play, so don't hesitate to postpone it if conditions are unsure.

The Hawks have been severely disrupted in the past few games as players like LaMelo Ball and Sam Froling battled injuries while importer Billy Preston played a few games before being released.

Young guards like Emmett Narr, Daniel Grida and Sunday Dech have all played recently, most notably in the club's upset victory over the Sydney Kings while former Melbourne center Josh Boone has had his best game this season against Kings.

"There are young people who have their chance and they run with it," said Goulding.

"As a basketball fan, it's cool to see it, but as a team that goes against them, it also makes you suspicious.

"Just because the names on the screening report have changed, we will always put the same amount of detail and come up with a game plan that we think will work."

Melbourne United will face the Illawarra Hawks at Wollongong on Saturday at 5.30 p.m. AEDT.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

