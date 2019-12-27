Melbourne Boomers Lead Bench to Key Victory, Second Place

Loading...

More importantly, the victory keeps the Boomers (10-4 defeat) in the race for the first two, especially after Adelaide Lightning, fourth, upset the Canberra Capitals 78-68, second, on Friday, which drops the Capitals at 9-4 with five laps to the left.

The Boomers kept the lead for most of the night, but what was most enjoyable was how they took control of the game in the last quarter, taking an 11-point lead at 22 before rotating the players to give more players to the bench. the last minutes.

George said his team is finding new ways to get involved in games and be an elite defensive team.

Boomer Cayla George is making its way. Credit: Getty Images

"The beauty of this team is that we have such a great culture and we want to succeed with each other," said George.

"So when a person breaks down, other people have opportunities and it showed up tonight.

"Throughout the season we have worked to be one of the best defensive teams in the league. We have shown a glimpse of what we can do on defense tonight and we will continue to work on it during of the second half of the season. "

The Boomers' bench has been overlooked a little bit this season, but George said the game shows the value of players like Farnworth, Beck, Kalani Purcell and others.

"Toni and Stella are international basketball players and Toni has been in this league for a long time," said George.

"She is a veteran, knows what she is doing and has played her role perfectly. Stella had another great game. (The coach) Guy Molloy put together a great team and I am ; have a lot of fun on and off the field with this group of women. "