Meghan Markle's friend, Janina Gavankar, calls the media for the couple's Christmas card.

Loading...

Meghan Markle's close friend, Janina Gavankar, called a media outlet, claiming that Photoshop touched up the royalty Christmas card in an attempt to continue her "campaign" against her.

The actress of "The Morning Show" revealed on Tuesday night on Twitter that she was behind the lens of Markle's vacation with Prince Harry and baby Archie.

We only share the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas to all! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl

– The Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The original image was tweeted as a gif by the couple through The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, but a still image of the card shared by the Daily Mail showed the Duchess of Sussex with dark shadows around her face.

Referring to the Daily Mail coverage of the Christmas greeting, Gavankar, 39, wrote that she sees "her campaign against my friend continues."

"Nice photoshop of my image without photoshop," Gavankar tweeted. "Now that we all return to the spirit of Christmas and not to the spirit of malice."

Gavankar also shared the intact image of royal parents looking with adoration at their 7-month-old son in front of a Christmas tree.

"I am very proud to have taken the Christmas photo of one of my best friends and her family," Gavankar wrote.

Early in the day, the Daily Mail published a story asking if Markle was Photoshopped on the family's holiday card.

"Meghan's face seems significantly more focused than Prince Harry's in the image that appears online, even though they are both approximately the same distance behind Archie," he wrote.

The royal couple is currently locked in a legal battle with the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday for what they claim are rumors of tabloids posted about them.

The lawsuit also addresses the publication of Markle's private letters to his separated father, Thomas Markle, alleging that they were largely edited.

“The Mail on Sunday supports the story he published and will defend this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess's letter has been edited in any way that has changed its meaning, "a newspaper spokesman said, according to NBC News.

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six (t) christmas (t) meghan markle (t) prince harry (t) royal family