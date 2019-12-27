Meghan and Harry rejected for restaurant for safety

Loading...

It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't have it all.

They managed to avoid Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham for a Canadian retreat. But when their security team approached to reserve a table in an elegant restaurant facing the sea, they were rejected.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the first Christmas of baby Archie with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, on Vancouver Island. They have reportedly seen them walk in the Horth Hill Regional Park and run in the northern neighbor of Saanich.

Bev Koffel, owner of Deep Cove Chalet, said he met his security team last week. But her husband, chef Pierre Koffel, rejected his reservation due to the strict security involved.

He expects them to call back when he is on the phone, and adds: "Allow them to have peace and quiet. So that we are so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can get. They deserve it." . "

She told the Vancouver Sun: "Horth Hill has become a very popular place now. And they jog, so they have seen them. It's a bit exciting. I hope everything goes well. They are breaking with tradition and I just wish them the best ".

