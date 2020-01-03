Meet the two newest dog breeds

Loading...

This decade has had an incredible beginning, with the recognition of two new dog breeds by the American Kennel Club. The AKC, the largest purebred dog registry in the world, announced Tuesday that Barbet and the Argentine Dogo join the list of their recognized The Spaniel (pronounced "bar-BAY") is a water dog from France and joins the "sports" group, according to the AKC. It is an intelligent and friendly dog ​​with, most importantly, a soft and curly fur perfect for petting and snuggling to the fullest. "The stuffed dog is loyal and loves being around its owners," the AKC wrote online. The Argentine bulldog is a slightly different environment. A hunting dog developed in Argentina, hence its name, the dog was originally developed to hunt large animals such as wild boars and mountain lions, according to the AKC. It is classified in the "worker" group. "Bulldogs are safe, brave, loyal and affectionate with their family," says the AKC about the breed. But, the organization warns, they are not for the new owner of the dog because of his "strong protective instincts" and territorial trends. Described as "powerful and athletic," the breed is perfect for the holic among us, since they require a lot of daily exercise and interaction with people. They also require a little maintenance: the short white coat needs a weekly brushing, says the AKC. For a breed to be recognized by the AKC, there must be a minimum of 300 to 400 dogs of the breed in at least 20 states, the group writes. There must also be an established breed club, consisting of owners and breeders, behind the dog. The dog's breed may be eligible to compete in the Miscellaneous Class, where dogs usually spend more than three years. From there, the breed can be officially recognized, which means that it is eligible to participate in AKC events and affiliated clubs. With the addition of Barbet and Dogo Argentino, the AKC has 195 recognized breeds. Related video: These are the best dog breeds to bring to work

This decade has had an incredible beginning, with the recognition of two new dog breeds by the American Kennel Club.

The AKC, the largest purebred dog registry in the world, announced Tuesday that the barbet and the Argentine bulldog join the list of their recognized breeds.

The Barbet (pronounced "bar-BAY") is a water dog from France and joins the "sports" group, according to the AKC. It is an intelligent and friendly dog ​​with, most importantly, a soft and curly fur perfect for petting and snuggling to the fullest.

"Barbet is loyal and loves being close to its owners," the AKC wrote online.

The Argentine bulldog is a slightly different environment. A hunting dog developed in Argentina, hence its name, the dog was originally developed to hunt large animals such as wild boars and mountain lions, according to the AKC. It is classified in the "working" group.

"Bulldogs are safe, brave, loyal and affectionate with their family," says the AKC about the breed.

But, the organization warns, they are not for the new owner of the dog because of its "strong instincts of protection" and territorial trends.

Described as "powerful and athletic," the breed is perfect for holic exercise among us, since they require a lot of daily exercise and interaction with people.

They also require a little maintenance: your short white coat needs a weekly brushing, says the AKC.

For a breed to be recognized by the AKC, there must be a minimum of 300 to 400 dogs of the breed in at least 20 states, the group writes. There must also be an established breed club, consisting of owners and breeders, behind the dog.

The dog breed may be eligible to compete in the Miscellaneous Class, where dogs usually spend more than three years. From there, the breed can be officially recognized, which means that it is eligible to participate in AKC events and affiliated clubs.

With the addition of barbet and Argentine bulldog, the AKC has 195 recognized breeds.

Related video: These are the best dog breeds to take to work

. (tagsToTranslate) jbnd (t) dog breeds (t) american kennel club (t) barbet (t) argentinian bulldog (t) dogs